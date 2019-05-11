Cole was recalled by the Indians on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cole has an unimpressive 5.05 career ERA in 148 major-league innings. He's worked as both a starter and reliever in the past but appears to be up as a reliever this time, as he's pitched exclusively out of the pen for Triple-A Columbus this season, recording a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings. Cody Anderson was optioned in a corresponding move.