Indians' A.J. Cole: Clears waivers
Cole cleared waivers Monday and will remain in the Indians' organization.
Cole was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus but will still be in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee. The 27-year-old projected as a potential mid-rotation starter as a prospect but has yet to put things together at the big-league level, recording a 5.05 ERA in 148 innings.
