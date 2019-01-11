Cole was claimed by the Indians on Friday.

Cole was designated for assignment by the Yankees a week ago, and it didn't take long for Cleveland to scoop him up. The 27-year-old right-hander spent the majority of his 2018 season in the big leagues but failed to find much success, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. It's unclear whether he'll begin the 2019 campaign with the Indians or in the minors.

