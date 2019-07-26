Indians' A.J. Cole: Picks up second career save
Cole allowed one run in one inning to earn the save against Kansas City on Thursday, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Having already burned through six relievers -- including usual closer Brad Hand -- after 13 innings, manager Terry Francona turned to Cole to protect a two-run lead in the bottom of the 14th. Cole nearly imploded, allowing the first three hitters to reach base before retiring Jorge Soler on a sacrifice fly to record his first out. The 27-year-old then induced another flyball out before whiffing Bubba Starling to end the game and earn his first save since 2015. He's pitched relatively well this season, picking up a pair of wins while posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings out of the bullpen.
