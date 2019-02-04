Cole was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Monday.

Cole was removed from the roster to make way for the newly acquired Nick Wittgren, who came over in a trade from Miami. Cole lasted less than a month on the Indians' 40-man roster after being claimed from the Yankees in January and could be on his way to his third team of the offseason should any team be interested in a 27-year-old with a career 5.05 ERA.

