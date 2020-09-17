Civale took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, surrendering two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings.

The right-hander has proven his arm to be a reliable one, making it through the sixth inning for the 10th time across all 10 starts this season. Civale limited the damage to RBI singles in the second and fourth innings. Otherwise, he turned in his seventh quality start of the year, leaving the game with the score tied, 2-2. The 25-year-old will take a 3.80 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into a Monday showdown against the White Sox.