Civale (3-0) gave up one run on five hits and two walks while fanning four across six innings in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Civale wasn't as dominant as he was during his first two starts, a span in which he struck out 12 across 14.2 innings, but he still did enough in this one to earn the win and post a quality start. The 25-year-old right-hander will try to keep it going in his next start, scheduled for April 20 at home against the White Sox once again.