Civale (1-3) allowed two earned runs four hits and no walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Civale had his start cut short by a lengthy rain delay, denying him the chance for a quality start. His only real trouble came in the fourth frame, when he allowed back-to-back doubles that resulted in both of his earned runs crossing the plate. He's made a strong impression in his first five career starts, working 29.2 innings and allowing just six earned runs while racking up 25 strikeouts. He'll look to keep things going in his next outing, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Detroit.