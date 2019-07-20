Triple-A Columbus activated Civale (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.

Civale should slot back into the Columbus rotation after missing just under two weeks with the shoulder issue. The young right-hander shined in a spot start with Cleveland back on June 22 but may not be on track to rejoin the big-league rotation anytime soon with manager Terry Francona seemingly content with Zach Plesac and Adam Plutko as the team's back-end starters.

