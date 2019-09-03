Civale (3-3) got the win against the White Sox on Monday, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three in an 11-3 victory for the Indians.

He missed a quality start by one inning, but it was still another solid stat line for the 24-year-old, as only two of the runs against him were earned thanks to a pair of errors from his defense. Civale has been lights-out in his 41.2 big-league innings so far, posting a 1.94 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB. He'll have a tough matchup for his next start, which is set for a Saturday road bout with the Twins.