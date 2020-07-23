Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Civale will open the season as Cleveland's No. 4 starter, with the right-hander's first turn through the rotation coming July 27 at home versus the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Civale was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in late March, but that transaction was likely only executed for roster-management purposes and has since been reversed following MLB's four-plus-month shutdown. The 25-year-old unsurprisingly prevailed in his battle with Zach Plesac and Adam Plutko for one of the two remaining openings in the Cleveland rotation, punctuating his summer camp Wednesday by striking out six Pirates in five innings of two-run ball. Despite his modest profile as a prospect entering 2019, Civale proceeded to impress at two levels and continued to thrive upon getting the call to the majors. In his 10 starts, Civale submitted a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while allowing only four home runs in 57.2 innings.