Civale allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale began the game with three clean innings, but allowed two runs across his final three frames. Still, he managed to turn in a quality start after being roughed up for five earned runs in his prior outing. Across 52 innings this season, Civale has maintained a 3.63 ERA with a 49:9 K:BB. He's projected to draw his next start Thursday against the Royals.