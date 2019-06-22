The Indians officially called up Civale from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers.

Cleveland has yet to announce corresponding moves to open up spots on the 40-man and active rosters for Civale, who will be making his MLB debut in the penultimate game of the series. The 24-year-old has made six starts between Triple-A and Double-A Akron this season, compiling a 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB across 41 innings. Due to multiple off days in the schedule over the next two weeks, Cleveland can get by with a four-man rotation after Saturday's contest, so Civale will likely just be making a spot start before heading back to the minors.