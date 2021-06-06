Civale (8-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-4 victory over the Orioles, giving up four runs on seven hits, including three home runs, over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, but the Cleveland offense staked him to a 7-1 lead after the top of the third inning, giving Civale more than enough cushion. Homers remain his biggest issue -- he's served up 13 in 80 innings this year -- but he's been able to limit the damage and will take a 3.49 ERA and 58:18 K:BB into his next outing.