Civale and Cleveland won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Northeast Ohio, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The two teams will make up Wednesday's game during a traditional doubleheader on Memorial Day. As a result of the postponement, Cleveland will push each of its five starters back a day in the pitching schedule with the exception of Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, who will flip spots in the order. That puts Civale on track to start Thursday's series opener with the Yankees in Cleveland, according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com.