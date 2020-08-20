Civale (3-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out six across nine innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Civale carried a shutout into the ninth inning, but allowed a leadoff double which resulted in the only run against him. He was dominant otherwise, recording 21 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes across 109 total pitches. Not only does Civale now have a 2.91 ERA across 34 innings this season, but he's worked at least six innings in all five of his starts. He'll look to continue his breakout campaign in his next outing, currently projected to to come Monday against Minnesota.