Civale (5-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-2 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five.

The right-hander tossed 67 of 107 pitches for strikes as he cruised to his fourth quality start of the season. Civale will take a 2.91 ERA and 33:14 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next outing.