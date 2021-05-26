Civale (7-1) earned the win Tuesday after holding Detroit to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six across eight innings.

Civale actually blanked the Tigers until the ninth inning, when he re-entered the game poised to toss a complete game shutout. Unfortunately, he gave up a leadoff single followed by a walk, prompting his exit following his 104th pitch. The bullpen then allowed one of his baserunners to score, charging him with a run. It was the longest outing of the season for the right-hander, who has held his opponent to a single run on four occasions. With the win, Civale ties for second in the majors with seven on the year. Now sporting a 3.04 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, the 25-year-old is slated for a home matchup against Toronto on Sunday.