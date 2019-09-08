Civale surrendered one run on three hits and three walks over five innings during Saturday's 5-3 loss at Minnesota. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old didn't have his best command Saturday and threw only 42 of his 80 pitches for strikes, but he was able to keep the Twins off the board after allowing a solo homer to Mitch Garver in the first inning. Civale continued his impressive rookie campaign and has a 1.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB through 46.2 innings. He projects to pitch against the Twins again next weekend.