Civale (2-0) gave up one run on three hits while fanning six across 7.2 innings in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Civale was absolutely dominant on the mound, and perhaps his lone mistake was punished since Robbie Grossman took him deep in the top of the seventh. He has pitched at least seven innings in his first two starts of the campaign while posting a strong 12:3 K:BB thus far, and he will try to keep it going in his next start -- scheduled for April 15 on the road against the White Sox.