Civale (9-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after tossing eight scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out 11.

The 11 strikeouts were a season-high mark for Civale, who has pitched at least six innings in all but two of his outings this season and is also leading the American League in wins. He bounced back admirably from two straight outings in which he gave up four runs, and he will try to carry this form into this next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Orioles.