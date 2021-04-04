Civale allowed three runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three over seven innings in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.

The righty was dominant in his debut, throwing 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old looked sharp as he did in his 2019 rookie campaign, where he recorded a 2.34 ERA. Civale has recorded a 3.69 ERA throughout his young career and with the outlier of last year's small sample size, he looks to be complementary to Zach Plesac and Shane Bieber in a top-heavy rotation that can give opponents headaches.