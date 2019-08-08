Indians' Aaron Civale: Draws another start
Civale is listed as the Indians' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Civale was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to replace Danny Salazar (groin) in the rotation and spun a gem, permitting only one run over six innings while striking out seven in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers. The rookie right-hander will be rewarded with another start for his efforts but won't make for the most comfortable option in fantasy lineups as he heads to Minnesota to face a Twins offense that ranks third in the majors this season in team wRC+ (116). Civale may not have much longevity in the rotation beyond Sunday, as Corey Kluber (forearm) is set to make his second minor-league rehab start next week and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list following that outing.
