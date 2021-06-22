Civale exited Monday's start against the Cubs with two outs in the fifth inning due to an apparent issue with his middle finger, Travis Sawchik of theScore reports. He did not allow a run while yielding three hits and a walk, punching out five.

It's not entirely clear why Civale was forced to exit just one out before qualifying for his 11th win, but the issue is thought to be with his middle finger on his pitching hand. Cleveland will likely provide further update in the near future, and Civale can be considered questionable to make his next start over the weekend in Minnesota.