Civale (lat) exited his start with Double-A Akron on Monday after recording just one out.

Civale was diagnosed with a lat injury, though the severity of the issue remains unclear at this point. That said, given how difficult lat injuries can be and how close it is to the end of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't pitch again for the RubberDucks this year. Prior to suffering the injury, Civale compiled a 3.89 ERA across 21 starts with Akron.