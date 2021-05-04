Civale didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 8-6 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander tossed exactly 100 pitches (61 strikes) before exiting, leaving runners on first and second in a 3-3 game, but Bryan Shaw was able to keep those inherited runners from scoring. Civale began the season with three straight quality starts but hasn't gotten one in his last three turns, and he'll take a 3.20 ERA and lackluster 28:12 K:BB through 39.1 innings into his next outing.