Civale (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out eight and taking the loss against Minnesota.

Civale was cursed by the long ball Monday with all three runs coming from homers by Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano. He had allowed just three home runs in 34 innings before Monday so it was a bit uncharacteristic, but he does own an outstanding 40:4 K:BB for the season. Civale will carry a 3.15 ERA into Sunday's start in St. Louis.