Civale (1-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while recording nine strikeouts over six innings.

The 25-year-old wasn't impacted by having his start postponed one day due to rain, as he delivered a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 26 batters he faced and generated 16 swinging strikes. Civale finished the outing at 100 pitches, so it's clear he isn't beginning the season with workload limitations. The right-hander will look to build on his strong start to the season Sunday at Minnesota.