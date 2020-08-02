Civale (1-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins.

Civale allowed a run in each of the first three innings, before settling in to retire nine straight to end his outing. After striking out 46 batters in 57.2 frames during his major-league tenure in 2019, Civale has racked up 15 strikeouts in 12 innings of work through two starts this season. He's also shown the ability to work deep into contests, reaching 100 pitches and completing six innings in each of his two outings. Civale projects to take the mound for this third start of the campaign on Friday at the White Sox.