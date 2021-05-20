Civale (6-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight as he earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Civale started off the game by retiring the first eight batters he faced before the Angels rallied together a run in the third on a two-out triple and an RBI double. He let up his second run in the fourth when Jared Walsh led off the inning with a solo home run. Civale was dominant otherwise, as he finished the evening with a season-high eight strikeouts while needing 114 pitches to get through the outing. He now owns a 3.30 ERA, has a 47:16 K:BB over 60 innings and is tied for second in baseball with six wins heading into his next start.