Civale (5-1) took the loss against Seattle on Friday, completing 6.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six.

The right-hander was tagged for a pair of home runs in the first three frames but subsequently settled down and held Seattle scoreless in the middle innings. However, he got into trouble in the seventh, allowing a pair of doubles that were ultimately both cashed in. Civale suffered his first loss of the campaign as a result, though he did tie his season high with six strikeouts. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday on the road against the Angels.