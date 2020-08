Civale (1-2) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five in seven innings.

Civale had good stuff, throwing 62 of his 97 pitches for strikes, but Cleveland gave their starter no run support. It's a recurring theme for Civale -- Cleveland has scored just five runs in his three starts this year. The 25-year-old righty has a 2.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB through 19 innings. He projects to start next Friday in Detroit.