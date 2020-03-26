Indians' Aaron Civale: Headed to minors
Civale was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Civale threw only five innings during Cactus League action as he began the spring by battling a groin injury. However, he made a strong impression during his final outing, striking out six batters across three innings on March 9. Civale should remain a strong candidate for the rotation throughout the season, though it appears the team is currently content to see how Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) progress from their injuries before play resumes.
