Civale (2-2) picked up the win Friday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings.

Civale gave up a leadoff triple to Jeimer Candelario in the second inning and would allow him to score on a sacrifice fly the very next batter. He then let up a monstrous 426-foot 2-run homer to Goodrum the following inning to surrender an early 2-0 Cleveland lead. The 25-year-old would eventually settle down before allowing one more run in the sixth. Despite getting the win, Civale's four runs given up and three punchouts were his worst single-game marks so far this season. He has a favorable road matchup against the Pirates on Wednesday and should be in good position to record his fourth quality start in five tries.