Civale was placed on the disabled list with Double-A Akron due to right shoulder soreness.

Few details are known about the severity of the injury, so it's unclear how long he'll be out due to the injury. Prior to hurting his shoulder, Civale produced a 2.51 ERA and a 32:4 K:BB in 32.1 innings pitched for the RubberDucks.

