Civale wrapped up a successful 2017 campaign with a 13-6 record, 3.28 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 27 combined starts for Low-A Lake County and High-A Lynchburgh.

Cleveland's third-round pick in 2016 didn't look great through 10 starts at Lake County (4.58 ERA), but his 53:5 K:BB over 57 innings was enough to earn a promotion. Upon joining Lynchburgh, Civale took his game to the next level. In 17 starts for the Hillcats, the right-hander went 11-2 while logging a 2.59 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 88:9 K:BB over 107.2 innings. Civale likely earned a place in MiLB's upper levels next season after his 2017 breakout campaign.