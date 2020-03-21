Civale made his case for a spot in the rotation during his final start before the suspension of spring training, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

Civale struck out six Giants' hitters across three frames on March 9, with his only blemish coming on a solo home run by Alex Dickerson to lead off the second inning. Though Civale threw only five innings prior to spring training being suspended, he impressed by recording nine punchouts and allowing just one hit. The delay to the start of the regular season will give Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) a chance to get healthy, but Civale made a strong case to be in Indians' rotation when the regular season opens, regardless of their health .