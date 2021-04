Civale (4-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins after giving up four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 7.2 innings.

The 25-year-old was on the cusp of completing eight strong innings, but he was pulled after surrendering a two-out, solo homer to Byron Buxton during the eighth inning. It's the first time through five starts this season Civale has allowed more than three earned runs, and he now has an impressive 2.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings.