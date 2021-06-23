Civale was diagnosed Wednesday with a sprained right middle finger, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. He'll be shut down from throwing for 1-to-2 weeks and is expected to require 4-to-5 weeks to complete his rehab program.

Civale's absence is the latest blow to the Cleveland rotation, which is already without its top two starters in Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb). Though Plesac has resumed throwing and could be back before the All-Star break, both Civale and Bieber appear likely to miss several more weeks. Cleveland will place Civale on the 10-day injured at some point prior to Thursday's series opener in Minnesota, but a replacement in the rotation probably won't be named until the right-hander's next turn in the rotation comes up Monday against the Tigers. Through his 15 starts this season, Civale has gone 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 76:23 K:BB in 97.2 innings.