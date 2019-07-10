Indians' Aaron Civale: Out with shoulder tightness
Civale landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus with right shoulder tightness Wednesday.
It's not yet clear how much time Civale is expected to miss. The 24-year-old threw six scoreless innings in his big-league debut back in late June and has a 1.63 ERA in five starts for Columbus.
