Civale (1-1) took the loss Monday as Cleveland fell 1-0 to the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander was outstanding in his return to the majors, but Mike Minor was just a little bit stingier for Texas. Civale now has quality starts in both of his outings this season for Cleveland, and his stay in the majors figures to be a lengthier one this time around. He'll next take the mound Saturday in Minnesota.