Indians' Aaron Civale: Placed on DL
Civale was put on the 7-day disabled list Wednesday with a right lat strain.
Civale suffered the injury during Monday's start at High-A Akron, as he was able to record just one out before exiting the contest. With the end of the minor-league season quickly approaching, this may close the book on Civale's 2018 season.
