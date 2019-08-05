Civale was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start against the Rangers on Monday, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

As expected, Civale will enter the rotation Monday in place of the injured Danny Salazar (groin). The 24-year-old Civale allowed just two hits while striking out six batters across six shutout innings in his big-league debut earlier in the season. Phil Maton was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.