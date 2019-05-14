Indians' Aaron Civale: Returns to Akron
Civale (lat) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings to earn the win in Double-A Akron's 15-2 victory over Reading on Saturday.
The right-hander was held back at extended spring training to begin the year due to a lat injury originally suffered in August of 2018. Civale allowed a home run and did not record a strikeout in his 2019 debut, but just getting back into a competitive setting is a big step forward. He threw 74 pitches and it would not be a surprise if his pitch counts remain limited for the foreseeable future.
