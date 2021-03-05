Civale revamped his delivery and also developed a split-change this offseason, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Civale worked with assistant pitching coach Ruben Niebla to develop a new windup and pitch from a different arm angle. The result has been a shorter arm path with the hopes of making the action more repeatable. He also tinkered with his changeup, shifting from a traditional offering to a split-change. Civale has experienced plenty of success through 22 major-league starts, racking up a 2.69 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while posting a 115:32 K:BB. He should be locked into the Cleveland rotation throughout the season.