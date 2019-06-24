Civale was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Civale threw six shutout innings in his big-league debut Saturday against the Tigers, but there's no room for him to stick in the rotation for now with Mike Clevinger returning from an ankle injury on Friday. His strong showing should put him first in line the next time Cleveland needs a spot starter, however. Jon Edwards was recalled in a corresponding move.