Civale will see a hand specialist in the coming days after he exited Monday's start against the Cubs due to an apparent issue with his right middle finger, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Civale exited with two outs in the fifth inning, though the specifics of the finger problem aren't clear at this point. Cleveland should have a better understanding of the severity of the issue following the right-hander's visit with the hand specialist, at which point they should be able to determine the next steps for Civale and the starting rotation.