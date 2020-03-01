Indians' Aaron Civale: Set to start Wednesday
Civale (groin) is scheduled to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander had a delayed start to spring training after experiencing some soreness in his groin, but he recent threw live batting practice and is cleared for game action. Civale is primed to begin his first full season in the majors after posting a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB over 57.2 innings (10 starts) last season.
