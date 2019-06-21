Civale is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Civale will step into the starting rotation for Mike Clevinger, who landed on the 10-day injured list Friday with an ankle sprain. It's likely to be a spot start for the 24-year-old since the Indians won't require a fifth starter until after the All-Star break. Civale has a 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over seven starts between Columbus and Double-A Akron this season.