Indians' Aaron Civale: Slated to start Saturday
Civale is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Civale will step into the starting rotation for Mike Clevinger, who landed on the 10-day injured list Friday with an ankle sprain. It's likely to be a spot start for the 24-year-old since the Indians won't require a fifth starter until after the All-Star break. Civale has a 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over seven starts between Columbus and Double-A Akron this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...