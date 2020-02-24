Civale is slightly behind schedule as he deals with a sore groin, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Civale is dealing with a sore groin after fielding work, and he'll be behind schedule by several days as he recovers. The right-hander is scheduled to throw a simulated game in the coming days, and it's unlikely that the injury will force him to miss much time barring any setbacks. Civale was effective in his first major-league action last season, posting a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 57.2 innings.